The House Committee on Children and Families met Tuesday afternoon to discuss and approve two pieces of legislation that would reduce the financial burden for foster parents and families interested in adopting. The two bills are priorities for House Speaker Rob Vescovo, who called for the policy changes in his Opening Day address.
“I was blessed to have loving parents who adopted me out of the foster care system and gave me a stable, nurturing home. I want to see every child in Missouri have similar opportunities,” said Vescovo. “These pieces of legislation represent common sense reforms that will allow more families to provide love and support to young people in need.”
HB 429 would authorize an income tax deduction for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months. HB 430 would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to those who adopt special needs children. The bills would continue to give priority to special needs adoptions.
The sponsor of the bill, who has been a foster parent and who adopted one of the children she fostered, said the state can make a wise investment in young people with the tax breaks for families.
“I believe it is a great investment by the state to support parents who are willing to provide young people in need with a stable, safe environment where they can grow into productive adults,” said the sponsor, who noted she has stopped fostering children to prevent a conflict of interest with the bill she is sponsoring.
Vescovo added, “As a caucus and as a party we believe in fighting to protect the lives of the unborn and to promote the health and well-being of all children in our state. We want every child who is born in Missouri to have the support they need to lead happy, healthy, productive lives that will allow them to make good on their vast potential.”
Vescovo has said the two bills will be the first out of the House this session as he hopes to put them on the fast track to legislative passage. They are scheduled to be debated and approved on the House floor next week.As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1,Majority Whip, Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.