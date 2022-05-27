A piece of legislation approved by the General Assembly during the final week of the 2022 session is meant to safeguard and strengthen private property protections for Missouri’s family farms. HB 2005 creates meaningful eminent domain reforms to ensure the process is used only for necessary public services that truly serve the common good.
The bill’s sponsor said he is proud “to protect Missouri family farmers, the constitution, and our core foundational principles.” He added, “It is long past time to reform our eminent domain statutes and provide foundational protection to property owners. This bill says Missouri is open for economic development, especially to improve our electrical grid, but it will not come on the backs of Missouri farmers, ranchers and landowners.”
The bill sponsor and supporters of the legislation stressed the urgency of the reforms, noting construction of new high voltage lines is expected to start this summer in Missouri. If the bill is signed into law, it will create new requirements for companies constructing the lines if they attempt to use eminent domain to obtain land easements. In these cases companies would be required to pay landowners 150% of the fair market value on their land. It also specifies that if the electric company does not obtain the financial commitments to complete the project within seven years, the land must be returned to the original owner. Additionally, it ensures the interests of farmers are represented in eminent domain proceedings by requiring one of the court-appointed appraisers to be a local farmer. The bill also requires the transmission lines to provide an amount of power to the state that is proportional to the length of the line running through Missouri.
The reforms have been a top priority for Missouri’s leading agriculture groups including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, and Missouri Soybean Association.
Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor praised the bill saying it “puts an end to for-profit abuses of eminent domain. The need for these important reforms to protect our constitutional private property rights is more important than ever.”
The House Majority Floor Leader also hailed the bill as a “major step toward ensuring eminent domain laws are not abused for private gain.”
The bill now goes to the Governor’s desk where it will become law with his signature.
Allen Andrews, State Representative - District 1, Missouri State Capitol, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.