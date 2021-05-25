The 2021 Legislative Session began in January with the House Speaker calling on his colleagues to “take on even the toughest challenges” and “make the hard decisions that will improve the quality of life for Missourians of all ages.” As the legislative session came to an end, the members of the Missouri House had approved numerous bills meant to help Missourians from all walks of life in all parts of the state.
In total, the General Assembly approved more than 65 bills and sent them to the governor for his approval. Legislators addressed issues such as support for foster children, protections for victims of domestic abuse, new educational opportunities for young people, safeguards for Missourians’ Second Amendment rights, prohibitions against government overreach, and tax relief for Missouri families.
The General Assembly officially adjourned at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14, which concluded the portion of the legislative session when bills can be passed. The governor will now have the opportunity to act on the various bills sent to him. He has the option to sign bills into law or veto legislation he finds problematic. The legislature will return in September for an annual Veto Session in which members could potentially override any vetoes made by the governor.
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.