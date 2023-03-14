Capitol Report: Simplifying auto sales tax

Car buyers would pay their sales tax at the dealership rather than a Department of Revenue (DOR) fee office under a piece of legislation given initial approval this week by the Missouri House of Representatives. With a first-round voice vote, lawmakers approved the bill that would streamline the process for consumers and help eliminate approximately 90 percent of the temporary tag abuse seen in the state.

HB 415 simply states that licensed motor vehicle dealers would collect and remit sales tax on all motor vehicles sold. The sponsor noted that vehicle sales tax is the only sales tax not collected at the point of sale. He said his legislation would put Missouri in line with the other 47 states who require dealerships to collect the vehicle sales tax.

