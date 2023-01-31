Capitol Report: Short and to the point

Last year on the campaign trail, I had the opportunity to give several speeches and answer several questionnaires. While this is not one of my strong areas, I struggled through. During this time I often asked for help. The best advice I received was from a priest “If you can’t write your message in a sentence, it won’t be any better three or four paragraphs later.” This is the philosophy I will follow when writing these columns. Short and to the point.
This last week Speaker Dean Plocher handed out committee assignments. Previously, I had filled out a form of which committees I would like to serve on. As a freshman, I was told that I might get one or two of my preferences which turned out to be correct. I also stated on the form that I would be happy to serve wherever I was needed. I am honored to be on these four committees.