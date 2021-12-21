As we approach the end of the year, Missouri continues to receive good news regarding its economic growth. The state budget director announced this week that the state saw a 19 percent increase in revenue in November. For November 2021, the state collected $965.5 million in general revenue compared to 2020 when the state collected $811.1 million.
Gov. Parson reacted to the news by stating, “Thanks to our balanced approach to COVID-19, Missouri’s economy continues to come back strong!”
Despite the uptick in revenue collections for November, the state remains slightly behind the pace it had for the previous fiscal year. In total, the collections for the year are down 0.7 percent compared to the same point last year. By November of 2020 the state had pulled in $4.53 billion. This year to date the state has collected $4.5 billion.
The slight lag in revenue collections compared to the previous year is due to the state pushing back the tax filing deadlines in 2020. The later filing period inflated the revenue totals for July and August of 2020 compared to those same months in 2021 because most Missourians had already paid their taxes at the normal deadline in April. The result is the state is slightly behind its revenue growth for the previous year, but still showing very healthy growth that will provide adequate funding for the state operating budget.
