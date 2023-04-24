Capitol Report: Save Women’s Sports Act

House members this week gave initial approval to legislation meant to promote fairness in competition and opportunity for female student-athletes. By a vote of 107-41, the Missouri House perfected HB 183 to establish the Save Women’s Sports Act.
The bill would prohibit public school districts and charter schools from allowing students grades 6 to 12 and public and private postsecondary educational institutions from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student’s official birth certificate. The bill clarifies that biological sex is only correctly stated on birth certificates if it was entered at or near the time of birth or modified to correct the scrivener’s error. The bill also makes it clear a female student may be allowed to compete in an athletics competition designated for male students if there is no such athletics competition for female students offered.
The bill’s sponsor said the legislation is important because, “Biological males are bigger, they are stronger, and they are faster. The majority of women simply cannot compete. Years of competing against biological males will wipe out female sports as we know them. We must protect the gains women have made in the last 50 years.”
The legislation specifies that any school district, charter school, or private school that violates the provisions of the bill will have a portion of their state funding withheld by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Any public postsecondary educational institution that violates the provisions of the bill would have to remit a fine in the amount of 25% of their current fiscal year state operating appropriation for a first violation, 50% for a second violation, and 100% for subsequent violations. The bill also allows postsecondary education institutions to be fined up to $1 million by the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.
The legislation now requires a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
Please feel free to contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 201-C, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Phone: 573-751-9465;
Email:Jeff.Farnan@house.mo.gov
Jeff Farnan is the First District State Representative.