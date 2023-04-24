Capitol Report: Save Women’s Sports Act

House members this week gave initial approval to legislation meant to promote fairness in competition and opportunity for female student-athletes. By a vote of 107-41, the Missouri House perfected HB 183 to establish the Save Women’s Sports Act.

The bill would prohibit public school districts and charter schools from allowing students grades 6 to 12 and public and private postsecondary educational institutions from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student’s official birth certificate. The bill clarifies that biological sex is only correctly stated on birth certificates if it was entered at or near the time of birth or modified to correct the scrivener’s error. The bill also makes it clear a female student may be allowed to compete in an athletics competition designated for male students if there is no such athletics competition for female students offered.

