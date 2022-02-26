Missourians would have their right to gather for religious services further protected under a bill given first-round approval by the Missouri House of Representatives. House members approved the Missouri Religious Freedom Protection Act, which is in part a response to the closures of places of worship that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sponsor of the bill said it ensures that “government entities in this state cannot close our places of worship. There are a few limited exceptions in the bill but the idea here is to make sure some of the things we saw take place over the past couple years across the country never take place again in our state.”
Under the bill, no public official could issue an order that has the effect of limiting or prohibiting a religious group or place of worship from holding religious services or meetings. This prohibition would not apply to emergency evacuation orders involving imminent danger from flooding, fires, tornadoes, earthquakes, terrorist threats, civil unrest, or hazardous materials incidents. Once the imminent danger has passed, religious services would be allowed to resume.
The sponsor noted that places of worship meet not only the spiritual needs of the population but also provide help to those in need in the form of food and shelter and other critical services. The sponsor also noted that data shows people who were able to attend religious services during the pandemic saw their mental health improve.
“Our places of worship operate in a very unique space in this state. We in government should not close them down and that’s what this bill does,” he said.
The bill now requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
