Capitol Report: Raising the threshold to modify the constitution

Members of the Missouri House this week approved a proposed change to the constitution that would allow voters to decide if the state should raise the threshold to modify the constitution in the future. The key component of this bill would change the threshold required to approve changes to the state constitution. Currently, changes to the constitution require only a simple majority for approval. If approved by the legislature and voters, HJR 43 would raise the threshold to 60 percent voter approval for passage.
Supporters of the measure say it will protect what they view as a sacred document that should only be amended when absolutely necessary. They point out the current version of the Missouri Constitution has changed more than 60 times since it was written in 1945. In comparison, the United States Constitution has been amended only 17 times since 1791.