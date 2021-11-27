Missourians are encouraged to participate in a discussion on the state’s most important transportation needs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is holding a series of meetings around the state to accept public input on the state’s high priority transportation needs.
Missouri’s transportation system consists of 33,830 miles of roads and 10,399 bridges, both of which rank among the largest for any state in the nation. The Missouri Department of Transportation has worked with statewide regional planning partners to identify $1 billion in annual unfunded needs. From the broader unfunded needs, MoDOT has developed a High Priority Unfunded Needs list to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase.
The department will hold public meetings across the state from Nov. 16 through Dec. 9. The full list of the meeting dates, time and locations can be found at https://www.modot.org/unfundedneeds. Missourians also can submit comments regarding unfunded needs in their community through Dec. 22 at modot.org/submit-comments.
The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation said, “Across every region of the state, feedback from Missourians has consistently prioritized maintaining the existing system as the highest priority. Other priorities include projects that improve safety, spur economic growth, and provide more transportation choices. We value Missourians’ input in this new draft as we work to prioritize the increasing federal and state transportation revenue.”
The draft document and comment forms will be available online through December 22. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1, Majority Whip, Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.