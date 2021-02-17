As the House worked in strong bipartisan fashion to support families who foster and adopt young people in need, the governor’s office announced a new office that will provide a comprehensive approach to early childhood care and education.
The new Office of Childhood represents the consolidation of several early childhood programs across state government. Housed in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the new office includes all state programs related to child care, home visiting, early learning, and early intervention.
The governor’s office said the consolidation will streamline early childhood work across state government and ensure all Missouri children and families have access to more consistent, quality programs and services.
Gov. Parson said, “Missouri families deserve the best early childhood system our state can provide. This is also a critical area of workforce development for our state. We must see to it that the workforce of tomorrow starts off on the right foot, and that means better support for Missouri children and their families.”
The Office of Childhood will consist of approximately 145 employees across the state. No state employee positions are being eliminated due to this consolidation. Current funding will remain unchanged for the programs involved as well as private child care providers and public schools.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1, Majority Whip, Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1, 201 West Capitol Avenue Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.