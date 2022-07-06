Because of a law passed in 2019 and an opinion issued by the United States Supreme Court today, Missouri has become one of the first states in the nation to effectively end abortion.
It was during the 2019 legislative session that the Missouri General Assembly passed HB 126, which supporters called one of the strongest pieces of pro-life legislation in the country. The legislation states it is the intent of the General Assembly for Missouri to be a “sanctuary of life” to protect pregnant women and their unborn children. The bill also contains a comprehensive ban on abortion that goes into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if changes are made at the federal level to empower states to further regulate abortion. The only exception to the abortion ban would be in the case of a medical emergency.
The United States Supreme Court issued its ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case concerned a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Court upheld Mississippi’s law and also reversed the Roe v. Wade decision that was made in 1973. The Court’s decision reads, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
Shortly after the ruling, Gov. Mike Parson issued a proclamation to trigger Missouri’s HB 126 into law.
In issuing the proclamation, Gov. Parson said, “With Roe v. Wade overturned and statutory triggers provided in HB 126, we are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life. Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our Administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child. Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life.”
With the Supreme Court ruling and the governor’s proclamation, the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act” contained in HB 126 takes effect as law. The new law makes it a class B felony to induce an abortion. Anyone who performs or induces an abortion would also be subject to having their professional license suspended or revoked. The law also makes it clear that a woman will not be prosecuted for receiving an abortion. The law does provide an exception for medical emergencies that threaten the life of the pregnant person.
As always, it is an honor to serve you!
Allen Andrews, State Representative - District 1, Missouri State Capitol, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.