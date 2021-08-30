This summer the Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Broadband Development has held public hearings to discuss ways to improve broadband internet access across the state. Efforts to increase access received a boost recently as Gov. Mike Parson announced plans to utilize more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to increase broadband internet access statewide.
The plan was developed through a multi-agency effort designed to address a diverse range of broadband connectivity challenges and is expected to impact hundreds of thousands of Missouri families. The plan requires the approval of the General Assembly, which will have to appropriate the funds when it returns for the 2022 regular session in January.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 147,000 households or almost 400,000 Missourians don’t have access to high-speed Internet (25mpbs/3mbps). The majority of those citizens reside in rural communities.
Gov. Parson said, “Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come. We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians. Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy, and we are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to truly make a difference and improve lives.”
In addition to the $400 million plan, the Department of Economic Development also submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program requesting an additional $56 million for broadband deployment. If approved by NTIA, this funding could support up to 19 projects, connecting more than 17,000 households, businesses, and other institutions.
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.