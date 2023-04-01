Capitol Report: Members support sports betting

Members of the Missouri House gave bipartisan support to a legislative proposal that would legalize sports wagering in the state. By a vote of 118-35, lawmakers approved HBs 556 & 581 to allow Missouri to join the more than 30 other states that have already approved a legalized framework for sports betting.

One of the sponsors of the bill said it will provide a legal and regulated framework for sports wagering that will help bring in millions in additional revenue to help fund the state’s priorities.

