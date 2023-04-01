Capitol Report: Members support sports betting

Members of the Missouri House gave bipartisan support to a legislative proposal that would legalize sports wagering in the state. By a vote of 118-35, lawmakers approved HBs 556 & 581 to allow Missouri to join the more than 30 other states that have already approved a legalized framework for sports betting.
One of the sponsors of the bill said it will provide a legal and regulated framework for sports wagering that will help bring in millions in additional revenue to help fund the state’s priorities.
He said, “Everyone is doing this on their phones illegally in the state of Missouri, and they’re doing it through unlicensed, unregulated apps. Those apps are based out of the Cayman Islands, or eastern European nations. Who knows what that money is funding? But let me tell you what it’s not funding, and that is Missouri students, or Missouri priorities, or Missouri infrastructure.”
The bill approved by the House would allow licensed casinos to offer sports wagering. It would also allow anyone over 21 to download a sports wagering app offered by one of the state’s casinos or professional sports teams to place bets from anywhere in the state through their computer, tablet, or phone.
The Missouri Gaming Commission would have full jurisdiction to supervise all gambling operators and adopt rules to implement the provisions of the bill. Under the bill, sports betting would be taxed at 10%. Revenue generated by the tax would go to the state’s education fund. The bill also requires the state to establish treatment and recovery programs for compulsive gambling.
The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Jeff Farnan is the First District State Representative.