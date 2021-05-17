Legislation is now on its way to the governor that would allow victims of domestic abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against their abusers. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
Under current law, a court can issue an order of protection for up to one year. Supporters of the bill said some victims of abuse are subject to fear and trauma when they have to see their abuser each year to ask a judge to renew the order. The bill approved by the General Assembly would allow the court to issue orders of protection for at least two years and up to 10 years if an evidentiary hearing finds the abusers pose a serious danger to the physical or mental health of the victim or a minor household member. In these cases, the order could be renewed periodically and be valid for at least two years and up to the lifetime of the abuser.
The House handler of the bill, who previously served as the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety and as the Joplin Police Chief, said, “I spent a great deal of my life having to look women in the eye and explain to them why I could not do what I knew needed to be done to help them, and I had to leave them living in fear and could not put a stop to it. Finally I find myself in a position to actually do something about it. If I never do anything more in this body than pass this particular bill I will still have made a contribution that I’ll take home and feel good about.”
Under the bill, a judge considering whether an order should last for a lifetime would consider the evidence of the case; the history of abuse, stalking, and threatening; an abuser’s criminal record; previous orders of protection; and whether the respondent has violated probation or parole, or previous orders of protection. The abuser would be able to have the order of protection against them lifted only by showing “proof of treatment and rehabilitation” and that they no longer pose a serious threat.
The bill also would update the definition of stalking to include acts in which the stalker directly, indirectly, or through a third party follows, monitors, observes, surveils, threatens, or communicates to a person by any action, method, or device.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1, Majority Whip, Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
