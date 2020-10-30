With all of the confusion and misinformation surrounding Amendment 3 (which is on the upcoming November 3 ballot) I would like to share my concern and tell you why I am supporting and encouraging a “YES” vote on Amendment 3. First of all, like many of you, I am exhausted with the “politics of politics” as a result of living in a politically-saturated country and have grown tired of the political rhetoric stemming from both sides. (Remember, President George Washington forewarned us of the dangers of a two-party system). But, regarding Amendment 3, my greatest underlying concern is simply this: If Amendment 3 fails to pass, the redistricting process would be put in the hands of an unelected political appointee who could manipulate the drawing of the map of legislative districts so that rural communities and counties are drawn into urban districts to comply to “partisan fairness” which was written into the initiative-petition law passed in 2018 under the facade of “Clean Missouri”. (For a lesson on how out-of-state billionaires can influence an election…check out the money trail behind the so-called “Clean Missouri” initiative). To reach “partisan fairness” the map would be drawn with a focus on helping political parties have better chances at winning elections, NOT keeping communities together. This would require communities and counties to be sliced up into gerrymandered districts in an effort to achieve an artificial partisan balance with an equal number of democrats and republicans. Rural and urban areas would both be split up and their voices diluted. And, after six years in the legislature and observing the millions of campaign dollars spent on television advertising and mailers in urban campaigns when compared to rural, it would be very difficult for the rural area to come out ahead (regardless of political party). My concern is NOT about what political party would win the race…my concern is losing our rural voice and representation. For our voices to be heard and represented in the State Capitol, the district maps must be drawn to hold our communities tightly together regardless of political parties. And, we must be represented by a legislator who lives among their constituents as our founding fathers envisioned. THIS, and ONLY THIS, is why I am encouraging a “YES” vote on Amendment 3.
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Allen Andrews, State Representative - District 1, Missouri State Capitol, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.