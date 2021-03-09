The Missouri House has once again approved legislation meant to protect the rights of land owners. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain to take property from Missourians for use by the Grain Belt Express power line.
The Grain Belt Express is a power line that is planned to run from Kansas to Indiana. The project was approved to use eminent domain to seize land if land owners refuse to sell easements. The Missouri House approved similar legislation last year to protect the rights of land owners. This year’s bill aims to prevent the use of private land for the project without the permission of property owners. It specifically states no entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing merchant lines.
The bill’s sponsor noted, “This is a private out-of-state company using eminent domain as a public utility and there is very little benefit for the state of Missouri. Only six percent of the power will be used here.”
The bill would not apply to rural electric cooperatives or to power lines that provide energy substations every 50 miles. The bill’s sponsor said the provision is meant to encourage companies to give Missourians greater access to the energy being transmitted.
He said, “What this bill does is say if you’re going to use and take Missouri farm owners’ land, that we’re actually going to have access to the power.”
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1, Majority Whip, Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.