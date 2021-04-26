The House has sent a funding bill to the Senate that would provide resources to help Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. The legislation appropriates more than $342 million in funding to support seniors in nursing homes, provide care for the developmentally disabled, expand mental health programs, add public defenders to the criminal justice system, and boost K-12 school transportation funding
The bill is the result of the House voting against funding for Medicaid expansion in the state operating budget. In asking his colleagues to vote against Medicaid expansion “for able bodied adults”, the House Budget Chairman said the House should instead “prioritize other programs for funding increases that will make a tremendous impact across the state.”
HB 21 makes fiscally responsible use of the funds saved by rejecting the expansion of Medicaid. The House Budget Chairman said in the bill, “A lot of very good things are happening for a lot of people in the state of Missouri who cannot help themselves. This is the prioritization of the people who are most needy in our state that we help through the state budget.”
For Fiscal Year 2022, House Bill 21 would:
• Provide skilled nursing homes with $88.2 million in new reimbursement, approximately $10.00 a day for each bed
• Provide public K-12 schools an additional $15.5 million for formula transportation funding
• Provide developmentally disabled providers an additional $19.7 million in reimbursement
• Provide Home and Community Based Services (in-home care), including Consumer Directed Services (CDS), with an additional $19,711,680 in state and federal funds (bringing the total increase in the House version of the FY22 budget to $166,378,997)
• Provide $2 million in funding for a workforce diploma program (adult high schools) to help adults earn a diploma, plus another $1.8 million in new funds for existing adult high schools
•Provide an additional $588,000 for the recruitment of families to participate in the foster care system (Missouri has more than 13,500 kids in the system)
• Add funding to the Public Defenders’ Office to hire 15 additional attorneys for the purpose of eliminating the wait list for legal services (combined with the increase of 12 attorneys in House Bill 12, the total increase now equals 27 new public defender attorneys)
• Provide $2.9 million to establish a pilot program with pediatric hospitals to train family members to become certified home health aides (that will lead to savings for in-home care)
• Provide for the expansion of several mental health programs across the state, including community mental health liaisons (that assist law enforcement) and crisis stabilization centers
• Add an additional $250,000 to the Jobs for America’s Graduates program so that more high schools can participate in this workforce development program
The bill also sets aside $500 million for potential future Medicaid costs. The Budget Chairman noted the cost of the Medicaid program continues to increase. He also said $35 million of the funding can be used to implement new ideas, including a move to a value-based payment model for the program. He said the goal is to ensure the program provides good health care outcomes and quality of care.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
