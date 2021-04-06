The members of the Missouri House have passed legislation that makes numerous changes to the state’s election laws. The bill authorizes the Secretary of State (SOS) to audit voter registration lists and require election authorities to remove improper names. Beginning January 1, 2022, it requires the use of a paper ballot and repeals electronic voting system language with certain exceptions for voting equipment used for the disabled. It allows use of absentee ballots without stating a reason beginning the third Tuesday before an election provided that photo identification is provided or other exceptions are met. The bill also specifies photographic identification requirements for voting a regular ballot, but allows use of provisional ballots with any type of documentation currently allowed for voting. Supporters say the bill will ensure fair and secure elections in Missouri. Most of the measures are designed to combat actual problems and attempts at fraud personally witnessed by the sponsor in past years. The use of hand-marked paper ballots will greatly help in securing elections and providing an audit trail. Photographic identification provisions are modified in accordance with court rulings so that they can be implemented. The bill will provide assurance to the general public that Missouri elections will not be questioned in the same way as other state elections have been.
The bill is now under consideration in the Senate.As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1; Majority Whip; Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1; 201 West Capitol Avenue; Jefferson City, MO 65101; Telephone: 573-751-9465; Allen.Andrews@house.mo.gov
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.