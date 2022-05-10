The Missouri House has approved and sent two proposals to the Senate that would create a new fine against individuals convicted of human trafficking offenses. The new fine would be used to fund efforts to fight trafficking in Missouri and provide treatment and support to its victims.
The House previously approved HB 2307 to create a fine of $5,000 to be assessed against anyone found guilty of any human trafficking offense. The bill also creates the Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation Fund to collect the proceeds generated by the fine. This week the House approved HJR 114, which is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide if the revenue generated by the new fine would be dedicated to efforts to fight trafficking and support victims of trafficking.
The bill’s sponsor said the funding generated by the fine would be divided between two uses.
He said, “The $5,000 will be dispersed and allocated 50 percent towards the rehabilitation services of the victims of human trafficking, and 50 percent will be allocated towards the local efforts to prevent human trafficking such as education to law enforcement, hospitals, and schools.”
He also explained the need for the change to the constitution. “Under the Missouri Constitution, all fines that are levied in Missouri go to the school districts,” he said. “We’re not taking away from the schools … this is a new fine. We’re just asking that it does not go to the schools in this case; that it go to the services that we’re providing for.”
The bill sponsor said this new fine could provide game-changing support for efforts against trafficking. In the cases of victims, they often need various services such as counseling to help them recover and lead a normal life. “It takes a lot of money to help these victims get back on a path of restoration,” he said.
The sponsor also noted the education his proposal would help pay for is something law enforcement is requesting. He said, “When they go out and do this education for law enforcement agencies they will have people come up and be very, very upset at the fact that had they had this information just two weeks ago that they might have been able to help somebody because now they are prepared and they know what to look for where they didn’t two weeks ago, and they let somebody go because they didn’t know.”
The sponsor also pointed out that human trafficking is a big issue for Missouri and the state needs more ways to deal with it. He said, “Especially in the Kansas City area we are the heart, because we have I-35 going north and south, we have I-70 going east and west, and we are the pass-through of all human trafficking.”
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.