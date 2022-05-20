After nearly five months of hard work and numerous negotiations and compromises, the General Assembly wrapped up the 2022 legislative session with a long list of substantive policy wins for Missouri families and businesses.
In total, the House and Senate reached final agreement on nearly 60 bills and sent them to the governor for his approval. Legislators addressed issues such as tax relief for Missouri taxpayers, enhanced transparency and integrity for Missouri’s elections process, expanded educational opportunities for Missouri young people, safeguards for the rights of Missouri’s landowners, and stronger protections for victims of sex trafficking and sexual assault. After months of discussion, lawmakers also reached a final agreement on a new map for Missouri’s congressional districts that will maintain Missouri’s current congressional split with 6 Republicans and 2 Democrats. During their time in Jefferson City, legislators also approved a state operating budget that makes record investments in education, infrastructure and assistance for Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens.
The General Assembly officially adjourned on Friday, May 13, which concluded the portion of the legislative session when bills can be passed. The governor will now have the opportunity to act on the various bills sent to him. He has the option to sign bills into law or veto legislation he finds problematic. The legislature will return in September for an annual Veto Session in which members could potentially override any vetoes made by the governor. Following are bills that you may be interested in:
Tax Relief for Missouri Taxpayers - HB 2090will provide substantive tax relief in the form of a one-time economic recovery tax credit for Missouri residents who paid personal income tax in the state for 2021. The plan caps the total amount of non-refundable tax credits issued at $500 million and allows anyone filing an individual Missouri personal income tax return to receive a credit equal to their tax liability up to $500. Married couples filing jointly would receive up to a $1,000 credit. The credits are limited to taxpayers earning $150,000 or less for an individual, or $300,000 or less for a married couple.
Election Integrity - HB 1878contains a number of provisions designed to ensure safe, secure elections with timely, accurate results. The bill will require Missourians to present a photo ID when they go to vote, but will also allow people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot. In order for the provisional ballot to be counted, election officials would have to verify the voter’s signature based on voter records, or the voter would need to return later that day with a valid form of identification. The bill also requires the use of hand-marked paper ballots rather than electronic voting machines, mandates the use of air-gapped election equipment that prevent the possibility of electronic manipulation, authorizes the Secretary of State to audit election results, and requires all election authorities or political subdivisions to have cybersecurity reviews. The bill also allows no-excuse absentee voting up to two weeks prior to the date of an election, bans private donations to fund elections, and eliminates the Presidential Preference Primary and establishes Missouri as a caucus state.
Congressional Redistricting - HB 2909will establish new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. The map approved by the General Assembly was created with input from legislators representing their constituents, public testimony from citizens across the state of Missouri, and 2020 census data. The map contains compact and contiguous districts as required by the constitution while also keeping communities of interest and like-mindedness together. Supporters say it maintains Missouri’s current congressional split with 6 Republicans and 2 Democrats. The final map approved by the General Assembly can be viewed at the following link: https://house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills221/maps/Map.5799H.02P.pdf
Protecting Property Rights - HB 2005 is designed to protect the property rights of Missouri farmers, ranchers, and landowners. The bill would protect property owners from the misuse of eminent domain when companies want to build high voltage electrical transmission lines across the state. The bill ensures such projects crossing Missouri must have a proportional public benefit for Missourians. It makes certain that landowners will be fairly compensated for their land by requiring 150% compensation for farmland involuntarily taken by eminent domain for high voltage power lines. It also specifies that if the electric company does not obtain the financial commitments to complete the project within seven years, the land must be returned to the original owner. Additionally, it ensures the interests of farmers are represented in eminent domain proceedings by requiring one of the court-appointed appraisers to be a local farmer.
No Patient Left Alone Act – HBs 2116, 2097, 1690, &2221 will create the No Patient Left Alone Act to protect the rights of patients to have their loved ones present during their stay at a hospital or long-term care facility. The legislation allows patients at health care facilities to have at least two compassionate care visitors, which could be a friend, family member, or other requested visitor who provides mental or physical support. The bill says a health care facility must allow a resident to permit at least two compassionate care visitors simultaneously to have in-person contact with the resident during visitation hours. Visitation hours include evenings, weekends, and holidays, and will be no less than six hours daily. The bill would allow 24-hour visitation when reasonably appropriate. The bill also allows a patient to designate an essential caregiver who would be allowed in-person contact during a governor-declared state of emergency.
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Representative Allen Andrews, District 1, Majority Whip, Missouri State Capitol, Room 302-1, 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.