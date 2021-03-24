As the legislative session reached its midpoint, House members had approved and sent to the Senate more than 45 pieces of legislation, including the Speaker’s priority issues. The House also used the first half of the legislative session to tackle important issues such as protecting the Second Amendment rights of Missouri citizens, preventing the abuse of burdensome mandates issued by unelected bureaucrats, and supporting the state’s agriculture industry. The House and Senate also gave final approval to a supplemental budget bill that was signed into law by the governor. The bills sent to the Senate by the House have until May 14, when the legislative session officially concludes, to receive approval from both chambers.
Highlights of the first half of session include:
Providing Financial Support to Foster and Adoptive Parents (HB 429 and HB 430) - The House has passed two pieces of legislation that would offer financial assistance to families that provide a stable home to children in need. HB 429 would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months. HB 430 would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to Missouri taxpayers who adopt special needs children.
Second Amendment Preservation Act (HBs 85 & 310) - Another bill passed this session would protect the Second Amendment rights of Missourians against an overreaching federal government. The Second Amendment Preservation Act is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from potential gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C. It states that laws and other actions that prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within Missouri exceed the powers granted to the federal government. It also declares that all federal laws, acts, and orders that infringe on Missourians’ second amendment rights are invalid in the state.
Forgiving Unemployment Overpayments (HBs 1083, 1085, 1050, 1035, 1036, 873 & 1097) -Thousands of Missourians who received unemployment overpayments would have the federal portion of their debt forgiven under legislation approved by the House. The bill would ensure Missourians who received the overpayments non-fraudulently do not have to repay the federal dollars they received. The bill passed by the House would instruct the department to waive repayment of the federal portion of the overpayments for those who received them non-fraudulently. If the department determines a recipient received money through fraud, those overpayments would not be waived. Under this bill, the department would still seek repayment of the state portion of the overpayments. However the repayments would be made without interest and without penalties and the department would work out an affordable payment plan with each recipient. In effect, the state portion will end up being a zero interest loan.
Reinstating Voter ID Law (HB 334) - Legislation approved this session would reinstate a voter ID requirement that was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court last year. The bill will ensure Missourians present a photo ID when they go to vote, but will also allow people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot. In order for the provisional ballot to be counted, election officials would have to verify the voter’s signature based on voter records, or the voter would need to return later that day with a valid photo ID.
Initiative Petition Reform (HJRs 20, 2, 9 & 27) – The House has approved a constitutional amendment that would give voters the option to reform Missouri’s initiative petition process. The legislation is a commonsense reform that preserves the right of every Missourian to petition their government, while aligning the state’s initiative petition process with the United States Constitution. The amendment, if approved by voters, will require a two-thirds majority vote at the ballot to change the Missouri Constitution.
Preventing Abuse of Eminent Domain (HB 527) - The House has approved legislation this session to protect the rights of land owners. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain to take property from Missourians for use by the Grain Belt Express power line. The bill aims to prevent the use of private land for the project without the permission of property owners. It specifically states no entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing merchant lines. The bill would not apply to rural electric cooperatives or to power lines that provide energy substations every 50 miles.
