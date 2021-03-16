Because Missouri continues to outpace its projected revenue growth, Gov. Mike Parson recently released nearly $281 million in general revenue restrictions. The released funds will go to a number of state departments including Elementary and Secondary Education, Agriculture, Health and Senior Services, and Social Services.
Parson had previously restricted approximately $438 million in funding due to the financial impact of COVID-19. By restricting funds, the governor was working to ensure a balanced budget and to ensure funding was available to combat the virus.
At the time Parson made his restrictions, Missouri’s unemployment rate was projected to be at approximately 16.3 percent. The state’s unemployment rate is now at 5.8 percent. The state also continues to outpace its economic growth forecast. General revenue collections for the 2021 fiscal year-to-date have increased by 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year with total revenues increasing from $6.08 billion last year to $7.2 billion this year.
The healthy growth in Missouri’s economy prompted the governor to release $38 million in general revenue in October 2020 and then another $119 million in January of this year. With the release of the $281 million the governor has now released all of the funding that was originally restricted.
Parson said, “Thanks to our balanced approach to COVID-19, Missouri is in a much better position than what was originally projected. Our economy continues to come back strong, and we’re pleased to be able to release the remainder of these funds today.”
