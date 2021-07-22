Last week, Governor Mike Parson signed several key measures into law during the final week he was able to take action on bills approved by the General Assembly. The majority of the bills will now become law on August 28. They address critical areas of need in the state such as enhanced stronger protections for children and newborns, and increased support for law enforcement and veterans.
Bills recently signed into law:
Funding for Roads and Bridges (SB 262)
SB 262 is meant to increase transportation funding for critical state and local infrastructure projects across the state of Missouri. The bill will generate the funding by increasing the state’s fuel tax by 2.5 cents per gallon each year for five years, beginning in 2021.
Gov. Parson said, “With nearly $1 billion in unfunded transportation needs each year, we can no longer wait for another day or another generation. We must change course and address these problems head-on. SB 262 provides vital revenue that will help us fund essential road and bridge projects all across the state. Quality roads and bridges increase the efficiency and safety of our roadways, invite travelers and business investment, and save Missourians money.”
The governor noted that Missouri has the seventh largest transportation system in the nation but only ranks 45th in available revenue per road mile. Over the last 25 years, the state has not significantly increased funding streams for state or local transportation projects, while the cost to maintain Missouri roadways has continued to increase significantly.
The bill could increase transportation funding by more than $450 million once its provisions are fully implemented. An estimated $330 million per year would be available for the State Road Fund administered by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), and nearly $125 million – approximately 30 percent of total revenue – would go directly to cities and counties for local transportation projects.
The bill also includes a provision to allow Missourians to avoid the increased fuel tax. Missourians that do not wish to increase their contributions to state and local roadway repair and replacement projects can submit the required documentation – including fuel receipts – to the Missouri Department of Revenue each year for a refund.
Supporting Law Enforcement (SBs 53 & 60)
Another provision in SBs 53 & 60 will create the Critical Incident Stress Management Program within the Department of Public Safety. The program will provide services for peace officers to assist in coping with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from a response to a critical incident or emotionally difficult event. The bill also creates the 988 Public Safety Fund for the purpose of providing services for peace officers to assist in coping with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from a response to such events. Additionally, the bill makes changes to peace officer licensure and commissioning requirements, and increases compensation for many county sheriffs.
Putting Newborns on a Path to Success (HB 432)
HB 432 seeks to protect newborns from potential abuse by creating the Birth Match Program. The bill requires data sharing between state departments that would better allow the state to offer prevention and crisis management support to families who may need it. The program will create a timely way for Social Services to help newborns who are likely in abusive situations before they are harmed. The bill orders data sharing between the Children›s Division of the Department of Social Services and the State Registrar›s office to compare birth reports with reports of parents who have been convicted of certain crimes or have a termination of parental rights in order to ensure the safety of the child and provide services, if needed.
Supporting Victims of Abuse (HB 432)
HB 432 contains a provision that creates the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act to provide assistance to survivors of domestic or sexual violence. The provision requires employers with 20 or more employees to provide reasonable workplace safety accommodations and allow unpaid leave to survivors of domestic or sexual violence. The amount of unpaid leave required would be limited to one week for employers with fewer than 50 employees, and two weeks at larger workplaces. Reasons for unpaid leave include attending hearings, accessing the courts, addressing physical or mental health issues and finding new living quarters.
Providing a Safe Place for Newborns (HB 432)
A provision in HB 432 will modify the state’s existing Safe Place for Newborns Act, which allows a parent to permanently give up a newborn up to 45 days old without prosecution, as long as it is done safely and in accordance with the law. The legislation would allow a parent to relinquish a newborn to a device known as a newborn safety incubator. This would allow for a parent to anonymously relinquish a child to an incubator that is climate controlled with an alarm that notifies 911 when a baby is present. Similar devices have been authorized in other states such as Arkansas and are designed to protect babies from being hurt or killed from unsafe abandonment.
Cracking Down on Copper Theft (HB 69)
Provisions contained in HB 69 will allow the state to better crack down on copper thieves, as well as those who steal precious metals and catalytic convertors. The bill requires most transactions of scrap metal to be paid for by check or electronic funds transfer, or to include a copy of the seller›s photo identification. The change will better allow the state to track copper thieves. A system currently exists to track sales of potentially stolen copper, but cash transactions of less than $50 are untraceable. The bill will ensure all sales can be tracked, which will help to identify and deter thieves. The legislation also addresses the growing problem of catalytic convertor theft by making it a class E Felony to steal a catalytic convertor. Additionally, the bill requires buyers of precious metals to wait at least ten days to melt down the item.
Promoting Responsible Land Management (HB 369)
HB 369 creates the Prescribed Burning Act, which is meant to promote the safe, responsible use of controlled burns by licensed prescribed burn professionals throughout the state. The bill specifies that landowners will not be liable for damage, injury, or loss caused by a prescribed burn, or the resulting smoke of a prescribed burn, unless the landowner is proven to be negligent. Missouri is one of only five states that does not have statutes relating to prescribed burning.
Honoring Military Members and Veterans (SB 120)
SB 120 contains a number of provisions meant to help active members of the military and veterans. The bill follows recommendations from the U.S. Department of Defense, and pending voter approval, will create the Missouri Department of the National Guard. The new department would administer the militia and programs of the state relating to military forces, except for the Missouri Veterans Commission. It also designates November as Military Family Month to recognize the daily sacrifices of military families. SB 120 also grants an interview for any Missouri National Guard members applying for state jobs, and adds veteran questions to state forms to help connect them to services and enacts several other provisions.
