Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2021 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly this week. While the speech typically takes place in the House Chamber, the governor gave his address from the Senate Chamber this year to ensure proper social distancing for those in attendance. During the speech, Parson highlighted several accomplishments the state has made in combating COVID-19, as well as major successes in infrastructure and workforce development. Parson’s speech also focused on priorities for 2021: education and workforce development, infrastructure, stronger communities, health care, and government reform. Additionally, the governor expressed his hope that the legislature will make COVID-19 liability protection and Wayfair top priorities this session. Parson said, “Time and time again, our administration has addressed the challenges of our communities and our state head on rather than leaving them for another day, another administration, or another generation. It is important that we continue to follow through on key investments in workforce development and infrastructure. We must also continue finding ways to strengthen public safety, improve health care, and make state government more accountable.” Parson said he hopes a COVID-19 liability protection bill is the first piece of legislation to hit his desk this session. He said, “Missouri businesses, manufacturers, health care providers, schools, churches, and many other entities across the state did not hesitate to step up and help their communities in the fight against COVID-19. None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to help. They must be able to continue serving the public without risk of unnecessary claims.” He also called on the House and Senate to consider Wayfair legislation to address the unfair advantage online retailers have over small businesses in Missouri. Parson said, “I am a strong supporter of lower taxes – in fact, I have signed several tax cuts into law. However, our small businesses, especially in smaller communities, are getting crushed right now because they cannot compete with huge online retailers. We must level that playing field and consider ways to responsibly invest those revenues and provide new opportunities for our state.”
Some of the other policy areas highlighted by the governor include:
COVID-19 Response
Parson highlighted the state’s efforts to help Missourians dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted the state went from testing only a few thousand people each week to more than 100,000 a week. Parson pointed out that the state launched the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan to support Missouri citizens, businesses, and communities. He also said the state waived nearly 600 statutes and regulations to provide more flexibility and safety for Missourians, distributed $520 million in CARES Act funds to local jurisdictions within 10 days, and helped secure more than $11 billion in low-interest loans for Missouri small businesses.
Workforce and Education
Parson emphasized the importance of Missouri’s children to the state’s future workforce. To strengthen Missouri’s early childhood system, the governor announced the consolidation of several different programs and divisions across three state agencies into a new Office of Childhood.
Parson also proposed multiple investments in K-12 education, including a fully funded Foundation Formula and the expansion of the WorkKeys curriculum to all 57 existing career centers in Missouri.
Infrastructure
Parson also called for major investments in infrastructure, including $6.3 million for shovel-ready projects at Missouri’s established ports and $25 million to fulfill the transportation cost-share program established by Governor Parson’s administration in 2019. Additionally, Parson announced his administration will once again seek $5 million to continue expanding and improving broadband services across the state. The governor will also seek approval for infrastructure projects at 22 state parks and a one-time expenditure of $100 million to clear the backlog of maintenance projects for state assets, facilities, and buildings.
Health Care
As a result of the way COVID-19 has changed how health care is delivered, and because the demand for telehealth has increased significantly, Parson proposed over $4 million to support telehealth for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The governor also proposed more than $20 million to establish 50 new community mental health and substance use disorder advocates and six new crisis stabilization centers across the state.
Government Reform
Parson said he will push for changes with a focus on foster care and adoption. The state’s goal is to take a stressful, complex, and often frustrating process and consolidate rulemaking authority into one department.
I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to help make these beneficial policies a reality.
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
