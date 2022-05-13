Lawmakers have given final approval to a state spending plan that allocates record levels of funding to the state’s system of education, as well as to vital infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, ports, water systems, and broadband. The budget plan also provides funding for programs that assist the state’s most vulnerable citizens, increases support for law enforcement and public safety, invests in the state’s workforce, and provides funding for a one-time economic recovery tax credit.
The House and Senate were able to compromise on the various differences in the plans approved by either side and send the state spending plan to Gov. Parson before the 6 p.m. deadline on Friday, May 6. The finalized version of the state operating budget contains approximately $44.7 billion in funding for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. Additional appropriations bills approved by both chambers provide an additional $3.8 billion in funding for various capital improvement projects, as well as maintenance and repair of statewide facilities.
The House Budget Committee Chairman noted the budget also includes $500 million for a tax credit for Missouri taxpayers but also leaves more than $1 billion unexpended in the state treasury. He also noted there is more money coming into the treasury each day. “When we come back to session next year, we’re going to have a surplus in the state treasury and we’re going to be back in this same situation. And I’m going to advocate for taxpayers to get that money back because we don’t need it here in Jefferson City.” He added, “That could look like another round of repayments. It could look like a more permanent and lasting tax cut. I’d say sign me up for both of those.”
Items of Note in the Budget:
• Full funding for the K-12 School Foundation Formula
• $214 million in new funding to fully fund the school transportation formula
• $1.9 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds, as well as $443 million in ESSER II funds, for K-12 education
• $21 million for voluntary grants to help increase minimum teacher pay to $38,000 annually
• $37.4 million to bring back the Teacher Career Ladder program
• $5.8 million for a Parents as Teachers rate increase
• 5.4% core increases for funding for Missouri’s institutions of higher learning
• $6 million increase for the A+ Scholarship Program
• $148 million allocated from the State Road Fund for construction and maintenance
• $100 million for repair of rural, low-volume routes
• $837 million for water infrastructure grants and loans
• $55 million to expand ports in Missouri
• $49.2 million in federal funds for the Rural Broadband Grant Program
• $250 million for the broadband infrastructure program
• $9.9 million in federal funds to the Division of Employment Security for fraud detection and prevention
• $1 million for the Energize Missouri Small Agricultural Grant
• More than $42 million for next generation 911 functionality
• $24.4 million to the Department of Corrections for health and mental health care
• $29 million in new federal funding for the state’s Area Agencies on Aging
• $15.1 million in funding for the Area Agencies on Aging to expand meal production capacity
• $6.2 million for the Missouri Veterans Health and Care Fund to increase funding for the state’s veterans’ homes
• $12.8 million for the Opioid Addiction Treatment and Recovery Fund for opioid antagonist distribution
• Nearly $3 billion in new funding for the state’s Medicaid program, which helps cover the cost of Medicaid expansion
• $674 million for rate increases for home and community-based service providers, which includes developmental disability provider rate increases
• $215.6 million in funding for new nursing home provider rates, which includes value-based payments to ensure the state is getting good results for the dollars invested
• $148 million for grants to federally qualified health centers
• $93.5 million in federal stimulus funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program
• $10.3 million in new federal funding for the Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program
• $46 million for the Family First Prevention Services Act, which helps families safely keep their children at home
• $2.2 million in increased funding for the Alternatives to Abortion program
• $20.5 million for the Children’s Trust Fund for new programs that will assist children who are victims of sexual abuse and neglect
• $104.7 million for a new crime lab for the Missouri State Highway Patrol
• $83 million for a new training academy for the Missouri State Highway Patrol
• $104.5 million for the University of Missouri NextGen Precision Health Building
• $100 million for the State Emergency Management Agency for statewide response to COVID-19
• $500 million to provide tax relief to Missouri taxpayers
