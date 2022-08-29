Farmers dealing with excessive stress now have a new resource they can access for help. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently announced the new AgriStress Helpline to provide 24/7 assistance to farm families struggling with mental health.
The new helpline is part of the AgriSafe Network, which is a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found among the agricultural community. AgriSafe was formed in 2003 by rural nurses who believed that together they could improve the health and safety of farmers and ranchers. The AgriSafe mission is to support a growing network of trained agricultural health and safety professionals who ensure access to preventative services for farm families and the agricultural community.
The director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture said the AgriStress Helpline is staffed by friendly specialists who understand agriculture. She said, “It’s so important for us that when somebody who is just really stressed and just needs to vent or talk to someone that that voice on the other end understands what the threat of a levy breaking means, or what the challenges are when they’re trying to beat that rain in getting that crop out, or trying to calve in the middle of a snowstorm.”
Farmers struggling with mental health should call or text 833.897.2474 for the AgriStress Helpline. This resource is free, confidential and agriculture-focused.
