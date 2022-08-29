EDITORIAL MUG: Allen Andrews

Farmers dealing with excessive stress now have a new resource they can access for help. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently announced the new AgriStress Helpline to provide 24/7 assistance to farm families struggling with mental health.

The new helpline is part of the AgriSafe Network, which is a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found among the agricultural community. AgriSafe was formed in 2003 by rural nurses who believed that together they could improve the health and safety of farmers and ranchers.  The AgriSafe mission is to support a growing network of trained agricultural health and safety professionals who ensure access to preventative services for farm families and the agricultural community.

