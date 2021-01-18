New and returning members gathered in the House Chamber on Wednesday, January 6 to take the oath of office and officially begin the 2021 legislative session. The new session marks the start of the 101st General Assembly. The House begins the year with 114 Republican members, 48 Democratic members and one vacancy.
The swearing in ceremony for House members had a unique look this session as legislators were administered the oath of office in three separate groups. The modified format was put in place as part of the House’s COVID-19 protocols to allow proper distancing of members and their families and guests. Visitors were allowed to enter and exit the upper galleries of the Chamber as each group was sworn in.
Following the swearing in ceremony, members elected Rep. Rob Vescovo to serve as the new Speaker of the House. Vescovo then delivered a speech where he thanked members for their support and outlined his legislative priorities for the session.
Vescovo shared a personal story about his own struggles as a young person in the state’s system of education. He called on members to take into consideration not only the perspective of teachers and administrators, but also the viewpoints of students who have struggled to learn. He said he wants to give teachers more opportunities for career growth and advancement, and he wants to ensure schools have the resources necessary to stay open during the pandemic so that children don’t have their educational experience disrupted.
The new Speaker’s speech also placed a heavy emphasis on early childhood education. He said, “If we want to better serve the people of our state, we must invest in our young people on the front end rather than pay the cost of incarceration on the backend when our system fails them. That is why we must support policies that focus on empowerment rather than imprisonment.” Vescovo said he wants to see a stronger commitment to early childhood learning in Missouri.
Speaker Vescovo also shared with members his experience as a young person who spent time in the foster care system and who was adopted by loving parents. “I am thankful each and every day for the life my parents gave me and I want every child in this state to have similar opportunities,” he said. Vescovo said he supports a tax deduction for foster parents and asked members to work with him to expand the existing adoption tax credit to make adoption more affordable for Missouri families.
Vescovo also outlined a number of policy areas that will be under consideration during the session including the reduction of regulatory red tape for businesses, common sense legal reforms to prevent job-killing lawsuits, making the state’s tax system fairer and more transparent, and ensuring members of the law enforcement community are properly trained and equipped to protect Missouri’s communities. The Speaker also acknowledged the challenges associated with conducting a legislative session during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the House will be responsible and mindful, but will not shy away from doing the work of the people.
He said, “As we begin the 101st General Assembly, we know we are operating in historic times and that our actions and decisions will make an enormous impact on those we were elected to serve. But those people sent us here to lead, to take on even the toughest challenges, and to make the hard decisions that will improve the quality of life for Missourians of all ages. And that is what we will do.”
As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Allen Andrews is the First District State Representative.