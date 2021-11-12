As a political independent, bipartisanship is my preference; therefore, I am delighted with last Friday’s passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, passed out of the Senate 69-to-50. (19 Republicans joined 50 Democrats voting Aye). It’s passing the House was in doubt, but the six Democrats voting Nay were overridden by 13 Republicans voting Aye yielding the 228-to-205 majority, sending it to President Biden for signature. Some Republicans and Democrats are separating from their groups, great!
This bill provides funding for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water and energy to all Americans, the improved broadband being of particular benefit to small communities and rural areas as in Missouri. Who could vote against that? Missouri House members, that’s who, 7-to-1: all Republicans and one Democrat. Why? What do they have against their constituents in rural areas?
In less than one year we will be voting in the 2022 midterm election which will determine the next two years of the Biden Presidency. I know who will get my vote, candidates who support bipartisanship, those who want to improve America for all, Republicans or Democrats who have no problem voting with the other on beneficial legislation. As an independent I am denied voting for everyone I prefer in the primary due to state law, but I can work for every candidate who embraces the Constitutional premise: “to form a more perfect union.”
We can help correct this situation by working a bit harder for the candidates who promote a more balanced government.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville