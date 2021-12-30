Christmas has passed, the new year approaches, there are better days ahead. The COVID Omicron variant is setting records in cases as deaths increase, in smaller proportions. The higher hospitalization rate of unvaccinated versus vaccinated is unnecessary. Donald Trump, vaccinated and boosted, supports vaccination, encourages others and was booed. Why? Vaccination is not political.
Congressional Republicans are a mystery. In last week’s Forum, columnist Phill Brooks highlighted differences between Missouri legislative Republicans and those in Congress. His thought, “I continue to ponder reasons why party loyalty in the GOP-controlled Congress is such an obstacle to uphold civility and discipline misbehaving members while the actions of Missouri’s GOP-controlled legislature has been so different.” Me, too. Although Congress is not GOP-controlled, but the Senate seems so. Plus the Republican supporting pundits who mainline misinformation.
Also, the unwillingness of Republicans in Congress to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is mystifying. Other issues — COVID, voting rights, global warming, the supply chain, inflation — form a daunting list, but the Capital assault endangered democracy.
The select committee investigation is too important. Some members of Congress may have participated in planning, even execution, of the assault. If so we need to know so appropriate action can be taken. If Republicans regain control of the House the committee may be disbanded; however, criminal referrals they make before the new Republicans take the oath in January 2023 will be still investigated by the current Justice Department. Here’s to better days ahead.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville