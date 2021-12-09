It may be past time for us to reassess what America is and what we want it to become. As an Independent, former Republican, I do not know what has happened to Republicanism. I know many say they are Constitutionalists, but where are they? Are Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger the only Republicans offended by the January 6th insurrection? (Yes, it was an insurrection: “A violent uprising against an authority or government.”) It was violent and against the government.
What concerns me is the lack of outrage in mainstream media. I don’t mean the punditry media, my focus is on the news (information) media. If we sit idly by, assuming everything will work out, there will be a day, sooner than we expect, when we may asked, “What happened?”
It’s not all on Republicans. There are Democrats as well who demand actions that are too left of center, but the Republicans are leading in the race to incomprehensibility.
Okay, I’ve had my say. Today I am creating mailing labels for every state and federal representative who will be on my ballot in November 2022. My plan is to keep them informed about my views. Those who support legislation that is helpful to all will earn my favor. Those who do not, won’t, especially any who still believe Trump won reelection a year ago.
Finally, it’s time for everyone concerned about the direction we are heading to begin stating their views more vocally.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville