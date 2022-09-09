Recently Larry Anderson wrote, “I am a Republican,” which nudged me to wonder, which type? Trump? McCarthy? McConnell? Cheney? Graham? Republicans have wide spread views except those who are affixed to another. Donald Trump comes to mind. Democrats have a similar problem. Biden? Pelosi? Schumer? Manchin? Bernie? Will Rogers noted this difference long ago, stating he did not belong to an organized political party, he was a Democrat, but this is a new situation for Republicans.
My point? Saying we are either is true based on our perception. Therefore, I am an Independent. If either affiliation had a place where one could check their values it would be easier. They have websites, but when you visit one the first action is a request for money, which I might send if I knew what they valued. They don’t say.