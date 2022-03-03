It takes a village to raise a child, and there’s no finer way to be a villager than through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County.
There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the annual bowling fundraiser for the organization set for April 8.
But more importantly, there’s never a better time than now to sign up to be a Big.
The commitment, even for those of us who say we’re busy enough, is more than manageable, especially given the payoff: Bigs and Little hang out 2-3 times a month for a few hours doing normal, everyday activities like going to see a movie, playing games, going out to eat or just hanging out.
So what’s stopping us?
In many cases, probably a belief that we’re not really cut out for it. Heck, if they offered Bigs for Littles over 30, most of us would probably jump at the chance for someone to hang out with us a few times a month who we could get advice from, have fun with and generally be there for us.
But that goes double for the young people ages 7-14 who are looking for that person.
The program in Nodaway County regularly counts more than 60 Bigs and Littles each year, but also regularly sees 20 or more kids waiting for someone to take the time to be a reliable friend and mentor.
Old or young, outgoing or introverted, outdoorsy or indoorsy — there’s a Little who would benefit from your experience and from just having another perspective. If you want to see the kind of person who would make a good Big, the first place to look is a mirror.
There’s a child out there in our community right now whom, chances are, you could help find something they didn’t know to look for, something that they’ll keep with them their whole life.
And there’s only one way to find out what that is.
Reach out today, even if it’s just to find out if there’s a good fit. You won’t regret it, and the impact will be lifelong — for both of you.
For more information on becoming a Big or to donate, visit bbbsnodaway.org/be-a-big, email info@bbbsnodaway.org or contact the organization at 660-562-7981.
For more information about and to register for the 2022 Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser, visit bfksnodaway.org.