The folk saying, “All that glitters is not gold,” is certainly applicable to the “Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging” adopting a business/marketing model. The “Agency” is one of 10 regional agencies established in Missouri by law in the 1970s to distribute and oversee state and federal funds to the county senior centers. Each county center has an administrator governed by an elected volunteer board or senate. I was a member of the Nodaway County Senior Center Board for three terms – nine years.
The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging has chosen to become a business/marketing entity, “Young at Heart Resources” with its administrator, Michael Stopka, labeled “CEO.”
The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging, using federal and state funds, denied the Nodaway County Senior Center, is offering to the same clientele five frozen meals per week to be picked up at a privately-owned establishment.
The Nodaway County Senior Center is financially struggling to offer daily, professionally prepared on-site, warm meals at the center and delivered by volunteers to the, over the age of 60, residents’ homes. “The Young at Heart Resources” has the glitter, but it’s not gold from my perspective.
–– Bob Bohlken,
taxpayer
Maryvile