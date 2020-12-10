With this unusual year coming to an end, I wanted to touch base with you and tell you about the plans for the new year 2021. Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville wants to continue to keep you healthy and informed about your health and the ways to prevent illness. Since the COVID - 19 pandemic began, we have had limited opportunity to reach out in person. The monthly Lunch and Learn sessions had to be postponed as was the annual community health fair, the farmers market health Saturday and other health education events.
Next year we will hope to re-establish those opportunities once we have a vaccine and we get the pandemic under control, so please be on the look out for them.
I wanted to also tell you that after 45 years as a registered nurse, I will be retiring from the position as the community health liaison for Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville on Dec. 10. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of you over my past 24 years in Maryville, and I will continue to help with these programs until my replacement can get her feet under her.
Bridget Kenny, RN, BSN will be the new community health liaison and I am certain you will be in exceptional hands. Bridget has been at Mosaic for 20 years and she is excited to get to know all of you and work in our community to help make this the healthiest community in Missouri.
For now, please:
• Wear a mask
• Maintain social distance
• Practice good hand hygiene
• Avoid crowds and stay home if you are sick
We are in a health care crisis and we all need to do our part to control it.
Have a wonderful holiday season and a great 2021.
Jackie Ross, RN, BSN Community Health Liaison Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville