We all know how important vaccines are in preventing disease. Barb Mullock, RN, BSN, CIC, Infection Control specialist at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, says, “Staying healthy is vital, especially now. One way to help ensure one’s health is to use preventative measures such as staying up to date on all vaccinations, especially influenza.”
Tabitha Frank, RN, BSN, Public Health Nurse, Nodaway County Health Department, states, “The best way to protect yourself against influenza is to get an influenza vaccine every year! You’re also helping to protect those around you, including those who are vulnerable to serious illness from influenza.”
The flu kills tens of thousands of people in the U.S. each year, with the very young, the elderly and those with underlying conditions being the most vulnerable – many of the same populations who are considered high risk for COVID-19.
There are many reasons to get an influenza (flu) vaccine each year.
• Flu vaccination can keep you from getting sick with flu.
• Flu vaccination can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization for children, working age adults, and older adults.
• Flu vaccination is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions.
• Flu vaccination helps protect women during and after pregnancy.
• Flu vaccine can be lifesaving in children.
• Flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.
• Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.
• If enough of the U.S. population gets vaccinated for the seasonal flu — more than the 45% who did last flu season — it could help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with both COVID-19 patients and those suffering from severe effects of influenza in the coming winter months.
The CDC recommends everyone get vaccinated for the flu by the end of October. Flu shots are available now at all of the Mosaic clinics, the Nodaway County Health Department by appointment (660-562-2755) and at Hy-Vee Pharmacy.
Jackie Ross, RN, BSN Community Health Liaison Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville