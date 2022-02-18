In 1981, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, as he so often did, grew disillusioned with his manager, Gene Michael, and fired him midseason after a mediocre stretch.
And, as he so often did, he offered Michael a different job instead, this one in the front office. Michael should’ve been happy with the change, The Boss told him.
“Why would you want to stay manager and be second-guessed by me, when you can come up into the front office and be one of the second-guessers?” he said to Michael.
By 1983, Billy Martin was back for his third of what would be five stints as Yankees manager.
At the Nodaway-Holt open forum earlier this month, a vocal and passionate group of parents and community members took shots at school board members and administrators (and teachers), accusing them of trying to railroad through an uninformed decision on a four-day school week that they appeared to believe was just one indication board members and administrators did not have children’s best interests as their top priority.
I couldn’t help but see a little Gene Michael in every school board member and official trying as hard as they could to steer the ship on course, and more than a little George Steinbrenner in some attendees who seemingly took every opportunity to second-guess.
It’s always disappointing to see the hard work of people committed to the common good minimized and denigrated, but at this point, never surprising. I’m pointing out Nodaway-Holt because that’s where I’ve spent much of my time the past few weeks and months (I’ll come back someday, Jefferson C-123, I promise!), but only over the past week, at least three times while covering three different public agencies, public officials took such a verbal or virtual beating just for doing their job that I thought to myself: Why do school board members even want to be school board members? Who would want to be a superintendent? Or a tourism committee member? Or a city manager? Or a teacher? Why subject yourself to the abuse?
Why not just come upstairs with us second-guessers?
Some people seem to think that when our friends and neighbors become public officials, they all of a sudden develop a hidden, nefarious agenda.
They really don’t, but they do develop a different agenda. When someone crosses over from member of the public to public official, something happens, almost invariably. On one side of the room, you’re a constituency of one, advocating only for what’s best for your one and only constituent: you.
But when you sit down at that table as a school board member, or a city council member, or a superintendent, or whatever it is — you’re in the dugout now, on field level: there’s a whole community counting on you to make the best decisions you can, and the weight on their shoulders is practically visible sometimes. It happens to everyone who finds themselves in that position. It really does.
At some point, every person who chooses some form of public service believes that they have something worth contributing to make their community the best place it can possibly be.
Yes, there’s more to being a good public servant than good intentions — of course.
But I wish anyone who has ever been skeptical of the effort, of the commitment, of the consideration or of the exhaustive process that leads to decisions made by our local public officials would come see more often how those decisions actually get made.
Because I think it’d be difficult to see a meeting led by Nodaway-Holt’s Jane Hanson and think that there is anything but complete focus, commitment, consideration for all viewpoints and a full examination of ideas happening.
Really, every agency or board I cover has at least one or two people I wish skeptics could see in action meeting after meeting, because there are so many ways that commitment to our community manifests.
Just try walking out of a Jefferson C-123 meeting without learning something from Tim Jermain about how the state education system works. Try sitting through a West Nodaway meeting without wishing that every board had someone as willing and eager to ask questions as Eric Jones. Good luck finding a group of people with a more cohesive vision and supportive atmosphere than the whole of Maryville Parks and Recreation, or with more attention to detail and supporting documentation up front than the staff at the city of Maryville.
It’s a bad idea to start just listing people I think do a really standout job because there really are too many around the county to go through all of them, but you get the picture. We elect and hire these people to go through all the information they can and guide our shared community institutions in the best direction possible. Their job is to become the experts on certain things because the rest of us can’t be the owner and in the dugout and on the field all at the same time.
That doesn’t mean we can’t disagree with their decisions or be critical of their methods. Of course we should, and as Chief of the Second-Guessers, lord knows I don’t have a reputation with any of those public officials as someone who’s reluctant stir the pot.
But if we aren’t going to actually let our public officials do the job they’re there to do — think things through, collect information and come up with informed solutions — if we’re just going to harangue them, bully them and yell at them for daring to do something we don’t agree with, then why do we even have school boards or councils or really any kind of collaborative community efforts? Why bother?
And who would want that responsibility when joining the second-guessers is so much less stressful?
We might find someday soon that there aren’t too many people eager to take on those responsibilities — at least not those who think about a constituency of more than just one.
Somebody get Billy Martin on the phone, just in case.
Geoffrey Woehlk is the news editor at The Maryville Forum.