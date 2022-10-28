Some journalists don’t vote. They think it creates an inherent conflict of interest.
I understand that way of thinking, but I’ve never been able to bring myself to not go to the ballot box on Election Day. Voting, for me, remains as exciting and fulfilling as the first time I cast a ballot for … OK actually I don’t remember the first election I voted in, but I remember it felt good! And it still does.
I’m an American first, and a journalist second. So I vote every time, not only because it’s my civic duty, but because I live here too.
But, as a journalist, I don’t like telling other people how they should vote. Locally, my job is to convey to readers as much important information as I can in as understandable a way as possible about each candidate and ballot issue. We’re still figuring out the best way to do that in each election cycle, but we try to make sure you can find that information in the pages of this newspaper not only in the leadup to an election, but year-round, so you have the information you need to connect the dots on what’s important to you.
When the state’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission last week put out its nine recommendations to address the teacher shortage crisis in Missouri, to me, its dot seemed inextricably connected to the Nov. 8 election.
The commission’s recommendations are perfectly reasonable, but are Band-Aids to a more foundational problem. And let’s not kid ourselves: they’re Band-Aids, but does it seem likely to anyone that our state legislators won’t water it down even further? It seems inevitable, but it shouldn’t be.
Using the commission’s estimates, fully funding the reasonable recommendations would cost north of $126 million next year. That does not include additional teacher raises beyond the $38,000 for starting teachers, and does not include supplementary pay for teachers who are certified with the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards or the supplementary pay for teachers in positions of high need.
Let’s pretend that every Missouri teacher — all 70,000 of them — would receive both of those supplementary benefits. The commission estimates that to give a $3,000 supplement for National Board certification would cost about $3.48 million per 1,000 teachers. It didn’t give a recommendation for supplementary pay for positions of high need, so for our purposes, let’s also make that $3,000 — which by the examples from other states in the commission’s report, would place Missouri on the lower end of such supplements, but seems reasonable.
All told, it would cost our state more than $613 million per year to do all that — and remember, in this exercise, we’re not giving teachers supplementary pay so much as we’re giving every single teacher in the state a $6,000 pay bump. So that’s likely significantly, significantly more than the total would actually be.
And when you see that number, hey, it’s hard to say that we don’t have other things to spend $613 million on every year.
Here’s a third dot to connect.
Just three weeks ago, Governor Mike Parson proudly signed into law a measure that will cut the top income tax rate in Missouri. At its peak, the cut will reportedly cost the state $764 million in tax money per year, and the Missouri Budget Project estimates it at closer to $1 billion.
I’m a journalist, so I don’t tell people how to vote.
But I’m an American and a Missourian, and I live here too, so I’ll tell you that when I vote, I’ll be thinking about that $764 million that our elected leaders couldn’t figure out a good use for.
I’ll be thinking about the desperate teachers, administrators and school board members at two school districts I cover who stood in front of angry parents this summer while themselves agonizing over whether a four-day week would really help them put teachers in their classrooms.
I’ll be thinking about how those parents weren’t angry at the people who have slashed Missouri’s state funding for local schools to the lowest in the nation, they were angry at the people who have to deal with it every day.
I’ll be thinking about every parent who flinches at the very mention of “consolidation” in connection with the school district they’re so proud to be a part of.
I’ll be thinking about how when there aren’t enough teachers and the state doesn’t allocate enough money, it’s the counties like ours that will see consolidation first.
I’ll be thinking about parents in Columbia, in St. Louis, in Kansas City, where their kids go to charter schools and private schools that we’ll never see, funded by our tax dollars.
I’ll be thinking about empty classrooms in our own schools, because it’s our teachers who move on to higher, more reasonable pay in those places, and it’s our classrooms that are left vacant.
I’ll be thinking about the catastrophic consequences of continuing to elect leaders without a vision, without a plan and without a care for our communities, and that when those consequences come, they come for us first.
I’ll be thinking that anyone who thinks northwest Missouri — and all Missourians — deserve a better future for our children shouldn’t have much trouble casting their votes on Nov. 8.
Just ask a teacher.
Geoffrey Woehlk is the news editor at The Maryville Forum.