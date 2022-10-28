EDITORIAL MUG: Geoffrey Woehlk

Some journalists don’t vote. They think it creates an inherent conflict of interest.

I understand that way of thinking, but I’ve never been able to bring myself to not go to the ballot box on Election Day. Voting, for me, remains as exciting and fulfilling as the first time I cast a ballot for … OK actually I don’t remember the first election I voted in, but I remember it felt good! And it still does.

