School boards across the county will elect new members on April 6, and many of them will bring new, needed perspectives to their districts.
But no matter the outcome of each election, one vital perspective will still be missing: the view of students.
When the new school boards are seated next month, their members, old and new, should strongly consider as one of their top priorities adding a student representative to their respective boards.
It’s not a new idea, relatively commonplace across the country and certainly not unheard of in Missouri, though implementation has largely been confined to districts in larger areas like Rolla and St. Louis so far. At many of those districts, the setup is fairly simple: a non-voting seat is added to the school board and a student, usually at least a sophomore in high school, is chosen to serve in an advisory capacity. There’s no wrong way to choose the student; they could submit applications to the board, they could be elected by students, they could be a member of an existing student council — the details can, and should, vary based on the school district.
The most important part is that a student, charged with gathering and relaying the input of their peers, is allowed to speak like any other school board member, allowed to put items on the agenda like any other school board member and generally allowed to participate in the process of making their district more effective for student learning — just like any other school board member.
Student leadership is of course no stranger to Nodaway County schools. Each school already has internal leadership mechanisms, like student councils, that give practical training in invaluable leadership skills. Some have gone further, like Northeast Nodaway, where principals from both the elementary and the junior high-high school meet regularly with student leadership teams to gather input on decisions. These are steps in the right direction, but still place the opinions of students below everyone else’s, rather than on a level that truly invites students to participate and engage.
Think about it: is there another local governing board you can come up with that offers zero representation to its largest constituency? I sure can’t come up with one. School boards are tasked with establishing rules and policy for students, and yet, uniformly across the county, there is not even one student invited to take part in that process.
Although districts routinely gather some feedback from some students for big decisions, when the decisions are actually made, there is no one there to speak for students as a whole. When school boards made monumental decisions about COVID-19 strategies, none of them were made with students in the room. When decisions are made about academic standards, about sports co-op agreements, those decisions are made without students in the room.
Of course, the reason there are no students on local school boards is all about inertia, not whether school boards would welcome more regular student input; I suspect that if you were to poll the school board members in the county, you’d be hard-pressed to find any who would say they wouldn’t love to hear from students about any topic related to their school.
Which makes it an easy fix, and one that can be done in time for the start of the next school year at every district in the county: give students a voice. Put a student on your school board.
Geoffrey Woehlk is a reporter at The Maryville Forum.