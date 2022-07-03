On my first day at this job four or so years ago, I sat in the front row of a Maryville City Council meeting next to my new boss, Managing Editor Skye Pournazari. I wasn’t there to write anything yet, just to get a feel for how things worked and to introduce myself (“Hello, I’m Geoffrey and this is the last time I’ll be sitting in the front row”).
After the meeting, Skye asked me for my impressions, and there really was only one answer I could give.
“Man, that one councilwoman asks a lot of questions.”
In my past life in local television news and now in my time here at The Forum, I’ve gotten to interact with probably hundreds of public officials across all sorts of boards, government entities, councils and the like all over north Missouri.
Most of them have been really good people and dedicated public servants who are trying their best to make their communities better.
But there is no other Rachael Martin.
It’s difficult to convey why that is. I can’t point to one particular thing and say, “See that? Rachael Martin did that” any more than for any other council member.
But after four years or so of covering City Council meetings here in Maryville, I’ve probably seen Ms. Martin in action as a public servant more than anyone else in my journalistic career. And over time, it’s the little things that added up to last night’s meeting where each and every City Council member had something specific to say to her about how she has impacted their own views and their own attitudes toward being a public official.
I think it’s because if you spend enough time around council member Martin, it’s impossible not to see the genuine curiosity about how every facet of our community works, about the people who make it what it is and the care with which she considered each issue brought before the council. And that kind of thing is contagious.
Ms. Martin allowed no member of the public to appear before the council without making sure to ask a question or offer an encouraging comment. Even if they were in disagreement, she made sure to engage so that they knew she was taking them seriously and considering their position thoughtfully.
She also has a talent for putting the small steps of progress into the context of a larger goal or trend, frequently pointing out when things like impact studies or groundwork laid years prior eventually paid off in big ways down the line. I know I appreciated the long view when trying to write stories.
And above all, Ms. Martin seems to delight in solving problems that make other people’s lives even a little bit easier. I couldn’t agree more with Mayor Tye Parsons when he said that Ms. Martin is the example of what a smalltown mayor should be. I’m not sure anyone anywhere has ever been more perfectly suited to a job than Ms. Martin was to being mayor of Maryville, enthusiastically taking on every aspect of the role — signing paperwork, taking photos, running meetings, and, especially, the responsibility of serving as the public voice of our community. It was impossible not to notice the look of utter bummer on her face when she rotated out of the position in the summer of 2020.
Ultimately, I think Ms. Martin herself probably gave her own best self-description when she was talking about why she believed out-of-town business owners should not get special dispensation to sit on the Tourism Committee last year.
“The influence you have as an individual does not have to be because you own a business or because you’ve invested so much money — it’s with your voice and your hard work,” she said.
Through her consistent and unabashed passion for compassion, Ms. Martin has lived that example here in Maryville, with an impact that, while difficult to measure, I’m confident will be felt all the more in its absence.
The City Council will likely soon open applications to fill Ms. Martin’s vacant seat. I would say we need more leaders like Ms. Martin to apply, but that’s asking for too much.
However, I do have a few suggestions I think the council should consider as prerequisites for candidates:
Applicants should be passionate about building a better future for Maryville. They should have friends with whom they vociferously disagree. They should be willing to change their mind, yet have the courage of their convictions.
But, most importantly — They should ask a lot of questions.
Geoffrey Woehlk is the news editor at The Maryville Forum.