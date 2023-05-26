EDITORIAL MUG: Geoffrey Woehlk

Every day, on her commute into work, my boss sees the sign letting her know that she’s in Maryville — and I know it drives her bonkers.

The population, she reminds me every few months, still hasn’t been updated since the 2020 Census. The sign still says there are 11,972 people in Maryville. 

