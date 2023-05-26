Every day, on her commute into work, my boss sees the sign letting her know that she’s in Maryville — and I know it drives her bonkers.
The population, she reminds me every few months, still hasn’t been updated since the 2020 Census. The sign still says there are 11,972 people in Maryville.
There aren’t, of course. That’s how many were here in 2010. In the 10 years after that, the city saw the largest percentage drop in population in our history. Fewer people live in Nodaway County today than at any point since 1870.
Anyway, I’m not sure why that popped into my head during last week’s Legislative Coffee hosted by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. There were certainly more entertaining things going on in the room, lots of laughs.
Anytime somebody says the word “crap” in mixed company, for example — especially in a room full of people who have nowhere better to be at 9:30 on a Tuesday morning — you’re gonna get a laugh. Guaranteed.
So it was no surprise that state Sen. Rusty Black had everybody in the room in stitches when he recounted that his kids had rejected the idea of becoming teachers with the explanation that they weren’t interested in “putting up with this crap” that comes with the job.
Sen. Black admitted he was at a loss about why his kids, or anybody’s kids, might not want to be teachers.
“You got a real good idea of what’s gonna cause kids to wanna go teach?” he quipped at former Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht, who seemed unconvinced — for some reason — that allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom while collecting their pensions along with paying existing teachers a little more for tutoring kids after school might not be a winning long-term strategy to solve Missouri’s critical teacher shortage crisis.
You know, in hindsight, maybe not everyone was laughing, I guess.
I won’t name them, but the people who have spent more than a few Tuesday mornings in classrooms over the past decade seemed to find it significantly less amusing than everybody else. Maybe they get plenty of “crap” on a daily basis and don’t find it as amusing anymore? I don’t know.
Although Dr. Albrecht does know at least one young person from her own household who decided to get into education, Sen. Black didn’t seem especially interested in any insights she might’ve given, because he kept going, right on into his anecdote about his own kids, who weren’t won over by his sales pitch that being a teacher really is “not that tough.”
Wouldn’t want to get in the way of a punchline like that.
Neither Sen. Black nor state Rep. Jeff Farnan had much to say to a Kawasaki representative who wanted to know if they had any plans to address the chronic shortage of housing and child care options for prospective workers, either. Their answers boiled down to “maybe next year.”
Sen. Black did get another nice chuckle though by saying that he’s just a politician giving a long answer that really meant “we haven’t done a darn thing to fix it.”
Clarence Green, interim president at Northwest Missouri State University, had a few questions of his own about higher education funding and assistance for universities on payments to the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System.
Sen. Black told him maybe some of that funding might shake loose in supplemental appropriations. Maybe. As for the rest of it, Sen. Black landed another good line by asking, “How many people really care about this question?” Only two MOSERS fans were in the room, including Dr. Green, but Sen. Black graciously explained anyway that in all seriousness, no, there was nothing he could do on that one either — but he’d sure keep trying.
Later, a constituent in the audience said his daughter doesn’t know if she wants to be a teacher anymore.
She of course is not alone.
More than 1 in 10 Missouri teachers decide each year they’re not putting up with this crap anymore and leave the profession entirely, according to data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s not a great trend, especially when coupled with another: the number of students in Missouri completing teaching programs in college has dropped more than 25 percent over the past decade (did anyone try telling them it’s not that tough …?).
The constituent said that what with the pay being so low — 50th out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia for starting teacher pay — the whole package was making his daughter question whether she really wanted to stick with it.
What, he wanted to know, could the legislature do to help school districts pay people like his daughter more?
Rep. Farnan and Sen. Black played the hits. If the constituent’s daughter would like to be paid the same amount as she already was for the next eight years, well, have they got a job for her.
Rep. Farnan even pointed out that although the pay is low, so is the cost of living — and that was with forgetting to mention how much further that cost goes down when you don’t have to pay for expenses like a mortgage or day care!
The constituent went on, and he described the circumstances under which his daughter was laid off by a small school district in the area because it couldn’t afford to keep her on. From his description, I know which district it was, and I remember when his daughter was laid off, along with several others. Not a lot of laughs for anybody that day.
The constituent just wanted to remind the legislators that however they can get more money to small school districts like those in Nodaway County, it can help keep teachers in classrooms, he said.
Tough to get a laugh out of that one, but Maryville R-II school board President Josh McKim managed to top them all, interjecting to let everyone know that the school district sure wasn’t Maryville, so don’t even ask! The laughs on my recording were so loud that you can barely make out the constituent protesting that of course it wasn’t Maryville, he’d described it as — oh who cares. A good time was had by all and the meeting broke up on that note, all concerns clearly addressed, constituents’ priorities effectively represented.
Still, on my way out the door, I couldn’t help but think about the people in last week’s meeting — usually the ones asking the questions — who didn’t seem to be enjoying the jovial atmosphere as much as everybody else, the ones who seemed to be hoping for a little more progress, a little more accountability and a little more interest in their problems from their public servants than a nudge, a wink and a firm handshake.
Why did they seem so urgently concerned about things like jobs, housing, child care and schools?
Come to think of it, why was my boss commuting from another county to Maryville every day in the first place? Why doesn’t she live here?
And why did the population drop so much? Where’d everybody go?
Oh well.
Who really wants to put up with that crap anyway.
Geoffrey Woehlk is the news editor at The Forum.