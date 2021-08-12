A Word from Woehlk: Consolidation should be on table for R-I

You’re just not worth it.
Is there any other way to take the now twice-rejected tax levy increase by voters in the West Nodaway school district? Is there some other message students and teachers should be getting from that?
Maybe that’s not what they intended, but here we are anyway, with few options left. In fact, it’s hard not to think that at this point, there’s really only one viable option remaining: consolidation.
A big, dramatic step, for sure, but what’s the alternative? Continue to send students to a school that administrators have said doesn’t have the resources to set them up for success? Is that really helping anybody?
When Superintendent Mitch Barnes outlined in no uncertain terms the desperate need for the increase back in March at the first informational open house about the tax levy, I thought there was no room for interpretation or debate. Mr. Barnes is not someone you frequently walk away from thinking, “Hmm, I wonder what he really thinks?”
So when he similarly outlined the dire consequences of failing to pass the increase — more layoffs, smaller and fewer pay increases to attract and keep quality teachers, and not enough money to perform renovations to things like moldy carpets and 25-year-old toilet seats — I agreed with something else Mr. Barnes said: He wouldn’t want to send his own child to a district like that unless it had a plan and the means to improve.
Well, a majority of West Nodaway voters disagreed.
Don’t get me wrong, to a certain degree I can understand why some voters may distrust the school board and have serious doubts about its ability to properly oversee the district no matter how much money it has.
Last year, like many, I was caught by surprise and confused about the school board’s decision to essentially cut ties with Superintendent Shannon Nolte. I’m still confused about it, mostly because the board felt no responsibility to explain to anyone why the majority of board members made that decision.
Instead, in a cowardly and irresponsible move, the board forced Mr. Nolte himself to be the public face of their vote of no confidence. But nonetheless, there he was, taking my calls every day to defend the board’s decision to leave him twisting in the wind, its decision to explain nothing to constituents and its almost-certainly-illegal decision to hold all such discussions behind closed doors.
Later, when eight staff members and teachers wrote emotional pleas to the board and tearfully demanded an explanation, the board continued its silence: No board member who voted against Mr. Nolte’s extension felt enough of an obligation to look the teachers in the eye and say even one word about the supposed change in direction. Not a single one.
And with Mr. Nolte long gone by the time of the open house, board members decided to take that opportunity to avoid responsibility once again and instead blame Mr. Nolte for all the decisions they’d unanimously approved.
So no, from a certain point of view, it’s hard to put all the blame on voters who’ve been given perfectly good reasons to have zero trust in a school board that has repeatedly abdicated its most basic responsibilities and shown no interest in things like transparency or accountability.
But what I can’t understand is why when Mitch Barnes — a man whose austerity measures would make Margaret Thatcher blush — says he needs an incredibly modest increase in funding to adequately teach their kids, the majority of West Nodaway voters apparently think the man who axed 14 of his colleagues in his first year doesn’t know anything about how to tighten the district’s belt.
No matter how much voters may distrust the school board, or whatever other reasonable — and unreasonable — explanations they may have for turning down the increase, the inescapable result is that the only ones they’re really sending a message to are students and the professionals who dedicate every day to turning other people’s children into fully formed human beings capable of spelling, algebra and compassion.
Last week, voters added up the moldy carpets, the decades-old toilet seats, the lagging test scores and the below-average teacher pay — and they came up with the same result: You just aren’t worth it.
How else are students and teachers supposed to take it?
It’s time to quit with half-measures that only prolong the problem, and instead just take voters at their word. On a future ballot, the school board should put a clearer choice in front of its constituents with two initiatives that leave no more room for interpretation: A tax levy increase? Or consolidation?
If for no other reason than maybe, after seeing the higher tax levy they would have to pay as part of a new district, voters might decide that giving their kids the bare minimum doesn’t look so bad after all.
Geoffrey Woehlk is a reporter at The Maryville Forum and covered the West Nodaway R-I school district from Sept. 2018-April 2021.