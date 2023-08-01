Upon my arrival to Maryville as an 18-year-old freshman from New Jersey in September of 1968, Wilson Hall was my first home. At that time the two air-conditioned high rise dorms, Phillips and Franken, were reserved for upperclassmen and women. Freshmen were banished to the lesser non air-conditioned ones. Girls occupied Hudson, Perrin, and Roberta Halls. Boys were housed in Wilson, Richardson, Cook, Tower, Douglas, Cooper, and Colbert Halls. There were also four other individual buildings called the Quads.
To contact a date in Roberta Hall, which was not strictly a sorority hall at that time, I remember saying to the desk attendant “103 one buzz” and a buzzer would sound in the room. My date responded to one buzz, her roommate responded to two. It was primitive, but that’s the way it was back then. The girls had to be returned to the front door by 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 a.m. on weekends. This mass gathering at the door was called “Mush Rush.”