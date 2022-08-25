Regardless of what some from the coasts may think, our rural farmers have had to adapt over and over throughout the time of this nation. In the ’30s, many farmers fought with the Dust Bowl. Windbreaks were planted to reduce soil loss from wind. Farmers started planting to the contour of the land, used crop rotation to change nutrients of the land, and added terraces to reduce loss of soil through downpours. Farmers adapt to the world because that’s what they need to do to succeed. Regardless of what some may think, our world is changing and unfortunately our farmers will again be left to carry the burden.

Recently our House Representative put out a piece titled “We Need Fertilizer, Not Solar Panels”

