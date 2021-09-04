I have never written a letter to the editor before, but I feel I wanted to now.
Our country appears to be in quite a mess. There is so much division, misinformation, and hate from so many people.
I believe there is a person among us who is well educated, speaks truth, and has plenty of common sense, much of which is lacking these days. His opinion is in this paper often. I wish everyone would read it. I believe he is what a true American should be. The man I speak of is Larry Anderson.
–– Don Townsend, Maryville