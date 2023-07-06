I’d like to start a conversation about the death penalty. If anyone is interested, please join in.
I’d like to start a conversation about the death penalty. If anyone is interested, please join in.
Today, July 2, is a good day to start this discussion, because today is the anniversary of the day the Declaration of Independence was signed
Many of us know this bit by heart:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
And some of us know these words don’t appear in the Constitution of the United States, although I think similar sentiments do show up in some state constitutions, perhaps even our own.
Be that as it may, most Missourians believe we have these “inalienable” rights, but many of us think it’s okay to deny those rights to others, especially if those others hurt us in some way.
After all, that’s why we have prisons. We lock people away when they have broken a serious enough law and have been found guilty by a group of their peers. Most of us agree that members of our society need to be protected from those who would harm us. Some of us believe those who break the law deserve to be punished. Putting someone who broke the law in prison fulfills both of these objectives.
So. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s a serious step in our society to take someone’s liberty. However, once we’ve done so, we can still allow them the pursuit of happiness, even if it’s now limited by their circumstances.
That leaves life.
We’re talking about fully alive human beings, not some vague notion of when life does or doesn’t begin.
Human beings who exist here on planet earth right now.
Human beings who have value simply by virtue of being alive.
Human beings who have the potential to become better every day of their lives.
And yet somehow, some of us, have no qualms about destroying their lives. We believe we have a godlike right to snuff out the spark of their humanity.
Some will ask, “What about cop killers?” Or, “What about serial killers?” Or, “What about pedophiles?”
Yes. They are all human beings, too, albeit twisted ones. These are human beings who we don’t know how to help — yet. So, yes. Let’s put them in prison to keep them from hurting others again.
But, to take their lives?
I’m not going to say it’s never right to kill another human being. I, of course, would defend my family or my country, or someone weaker than myself.
Once someone is in prison, though, the threat to society has been neutralized.
Now we need to figure out how to keep human beings from turning into the type of people who would turn on their neighbors, their families, and others.
Right now we don’t know how to treat psychopaths or pedophiles. But once upon a time we didn’t know how to help people suffering from other distorted views of the world, either.
We have made progress.
And we can make more progress.
Let’s not give up on our own humanity by destroying the humanity of others.
All human life has potential.
All human life has worth.
Let’s get rid of the death penalty now.
Sincerely,
Venus Brown,
Maryville
