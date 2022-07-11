Wylene Bix
1934-2022
Wylene Bix, 87, of Maryville, Missouri formerly, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at her residence in Maryville. Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Chris Nicolosi officiating. Visitation was held 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Burial was in the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Wylene Bix Memorial.
Wylene Phyllis Bix came into this world on October 1, 1934 at her parent’s home in Hawleyville, Iowa. She was the only daughter of Hildred and Phyllis Diggs. She graduated from New Market high school with the Class of 1953.
On July 19, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart Elvis Bix in Clinton, Missouri.They made their first home together in Osceola, Missouri where Wylene worked in the Bus Station/Café. In 1954, they moved to New Market, Iowa. In 1955, they moved to Bedford, Iowa. Then in 1956, they moved to Hopkins, Missouri where she was a homemaker, mother and wife for 61 years. While living in Hopkins she worked many places. The sewing factory in Bedford, Iowa, Eagan’s Furniture store in Maryville, Missouri, the Housing in Hopkins, Missouri. She sold Avon, Tupperware, and Artex paints. She also helped Elvis by being the secretary of Bix Garage. Wylene and Elvis were blessed with four children Teresa, Terrell, Tracy, and Tina.
Wylene had many hobbies and passions. She enjoyed gardening, attending to flowers, and helping Elvis with his woodworking. Wylene and Elvis enjoyed riding their Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, logging many mile on trips across the U.S. She also enjoyed travelling with Elvis to hear him play in the Bix Brothers band and loved to dance. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She made many lovely keepsakes for her children, grandchildren, great grand babies, and many family and friends.
Left to cherish Wylene’s memory is Tracy Bix (Sarah) of Maryville, Missouri; Tina Dittmer (Harold) of Williamsburg, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Wylene in death are her husband Elvis Bix; her parents Hildred and Phyllis Diggs; father-in-law and mother-in-law Theodore (Ted) and Maye Bix; brothers-in-law Larry Bix and Richard Bix; son Terrell Bix; daughter Teresa Howard; grandson Chad Bix and granddaughter Daniel Beckett.