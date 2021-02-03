Wilma Louise Goodson
1937-2021
Wilma Louise Goodson, 83, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
Wilma was born on November 25, 1937 in Maryville, Missouri to Harold E. and Wilma A. (Pruitt) Gray. She attended school at Horace Mann, was a homemaker, farmer’s wife and an Avon Sales representative. She was also a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville, MO.
She married Laton Goodson on April 10, 1955 in Maryville. He survives her and lives in their home. Additional survivors include their children, Debra (Jeff) Beason, Lenox, Iowa, Carl (Wanda) Goodson, Corning, Iowa, Ron (Pam) Goodson, Ankeny, Iowa, Alan (Lori) Goodson, Lenox, Iowa, Dave (Jenny) Goodson, Creston, Iowa and Linda (Tim) Bean, Idaho Falls, Idaho; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Harold Gray, Jr., Virgil Gray and Jim Gray.
Services 10 a.m. Friday, January 29 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28 at Laura Street Baptist Church.
