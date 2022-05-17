Wilma Jean Miles
1933-2022
Wilma Jean (Miller) Miles, 89, of Lamar, Missouri, and formerly of Maitland, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
Wilma Jean was born in Watson, Missouri, on April 30, 1933. Her parents were Herbert William and Ruby Mae (Robinson) Miller. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from the Maitland Missouri High School. She had lived in the area all her life.
Wilma Jean was a homemaker, and she was of the Christian Faith. Her memberships include the Order of the Eastern Star, formerly of Oregon, Missouri, now with the Savannah Chapter. PEO Sisterhood, Chapter AL, and the American Legion Auxiliary #256, Maitland and Graham, Missouri.
On February 14, 1952, Wilma Jean was united in marriage to Errol Leon Miles, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He passed away on January 31, 2022. She was also preceded by her siblings, Herbert Miller, Irene Rowlette, Lorene Miles, Mildred Weston, and Helen Hayden.
Her survivors include her son, Timothy and wife, Robin Miles, Lamar, Missouri; two brothers, Ray Miller, Leavenworth, Kansas and Glenn and wife, Pam Miller, Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Devon (Kyle) Copsey, Lamar, Missouri, Shana (Lawrence) Miller, Maryville, Missouri, and Kalin (Tyler) Fisher, Kansas City, Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Eric Copsey, Aydrian Miller and Zack Copsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.
The burial will be in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Maitland Volunteer Fire Department.