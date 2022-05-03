Wilma Jean Leone
1932-2022
Wilma Jean (Wray) Leone, 90, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away on April 18, 2022 with her family by her side.
Wilma Jean was born in Columbia, Missouri on April 15, 1932, Adopted by Nora Mae (Bloomfield) and Arthur Irvin Wray (who were amazing parents and grandparents). She was a graduate from Pickering High School, class of 1950. She went on to become an LPN graduating from Northwest Missouri State University. Go Bearcats! and was a nurse until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Francis Baumgartner and Delbert Jasper; brothers, William Jasper and Bobby Jasper; parents, Nora and Arthur Wray; husband, Joseph Leone; daughter, Teresa Brown; infant son, Jerry Bailey; grandsons, Chad Bailey, Justin Brown and Brandon Hankins.
Wilma is survived by her sons: Gerry Bailey (Donna) Nevada, Iowa, Larry Leone (Janine) Parrish, Florida, Joe Leone (Janet) North Kansas City, Missouri, Ken Bailey Maitland, Missouri, Terry Carr (Sue) Kansas City, Missouri; daughters: Martha Bailey Blue Springs, Missouri, Melinda Brown Grain Valley, Missouri, Caren Hankins (James) Blue Springs, Missouri; 21 grandkids and 35 great-grandkids; and many friends.
She was an angel of angels while on earth!